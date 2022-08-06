Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, courthouse, Auburn.
6-7 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., meeting to review the police and park budget.
6:30 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, commissioners’ court, courthouse, Auburn.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works, special meeting, council chambers, 206 E. 9th St. The purpose of the meeting is to consider the July 28, 2022 notice and order to demolish the property at 300 E. 7th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission, commissioners’ court, courthouse. The agenda includes: the status of the creation of a new TIF district allocation area; establishing the life of a TIF district allocation area; and an update from Tim Ehlerding regarding Auburn Sports Group.
6 p.m. – Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, commissioners’ court, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, central administration office, work session to discuss the upcoming school board meeting agenda items.
