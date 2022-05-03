AUBURN — In front of a small gathering Tuesday evening at Cupbearer Cafe in downtown Auburn, DeKalb County Commissioner William Hartman celebrated with family and friends as he was elected to another four-year term as West District Commissioner.
Hartman defeated his challenger Amanda Charles by 582 votes, collecting 55.93% of the vote. Going into Election Day, Hartman had a 67-vote lead on Charles, according to absentee and early vote totals provided by the DeKalb County Clerk’s Office.
Hartman, who said he entered the race to see through county projects that are currently in process, was humbled by the support he received from his constituents.
He said it is his hope that he leaves the county in a better place when he finally leaves offices from where he found it.
One of his main goals is seeing the move of the county highway department through to completion. Plans are currently being finalized on the renovation of the Henderson Construction property east of Waterloo on U.S. 6. The site will become home to the new county highway department in the coming year or two.
Hartman said although plans are in the works and the county owns the land, there is still a lot of work to be done on the move, which will cost the county somewhere between $6 and $7 million.
Another big county project — the construction of a new jail — sits in the back of Hartman’s mind. He said it is something that the commissioners have to think about in the coming years. He is still looking at sticking to the original plan of constructing the jail in six years after the current debt is paid off for the Community Corrections facility.
“I wouldn’t be opposed to looking at it … we have to figure out a way to fund it,” he said.
Hartman is opposed to putting anymore tax burden on the residents of DeKalb County to build the jail.
Hartman proclaims himself as probably the “most conservative” member of the commission.
Hartman will continue to serve along Commissioners Todd Sanderson and Mike Watson.
Charles, a resident of Garrett, said she was proud of the race she ran and wouldn’t rule out another run for county government at some point.
She currently is a member of the Garrett City Council.
“I would like to thank everyone that supported me including my family, the Watson family and Amanda Thomas, my treasurer,” Charles said.
Unless a Democrat announces his or her candidacy, Thomas will become the new sheriff and lead the department as of Jan. 1, 2023. Both political parties have until noon Tuesday, July 5 to select a candidate to fill vacancies on the general election ballot.
