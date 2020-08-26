AUBURN — After COVID-19 pandemic-related setbacks, DeKalb County Community Corrections is steadily increasing its program participation numbers, Executive Director Kellie Knauer reports.
The program has occupied the new Community Corrections Center at 1000 Potter Drive since January. Currently, there are 16 participants who reside in the residential work facility at the center, Knauer said.
“Mask requirements and cleaning protocols have been in place since May. We have not seen any positive Covid-19 cases in our residential population,” she added.
“Employment has been easy to find for motivated participants. Individuals that reside at the community corrections center as a residential work facility participant must work outside of the facility to quality for the program.”
Any potential employers interested in partnering with the program are encouraged to reach out by calling 333-0710 or sending an email to dccc@co.dekalb.in.us, Knauer said.
Community Corrections is also hiring. There are part-time positions in the residential work facility and in the juvenile program at the DeKalb CHANGE Academy. Community Corrections also is looking for a full-time residential facilitator, a full-time case manager and a full-time pretrial services facilitator. Interested parties can obtain position descriptions on the DeKalb County website at co.dekalb.in.us or seek additional information by calling 333-0710 or sending an email to dccc@co.dekalb.in.us.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to occupy this wonderful facility and hope that the expansion of our programs will assist us in our mission to increase public safety by reducing recidivism and encouraging participants to be productive community members through cost savings and enhanced coordination of local adult and juvenile justice systems,” Knauer said.
