WATERLOO — Monday’s first day of classes at DeKalb Central schools was “very good” yet “anything but perfect,” Superintendent Steve Teders assessed.
“Today was a learning experience for our students, our staff and, certainly, for our parents,” Teders said.
Students returned to buildings for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic sent them home in late March.
“The students did an amazing job,” said Teders, who visited all six of the district’s buildings. “The comment that I kept hearing from our staff over and over again is what an amazing job our students did.
“The kids are just responding. They were outstanding. You could see that they really just wanted to be back in school.”
After some fluctuation in the final days before classes, Teders said he believes about 18% to 19% of students will choose to attend virtual classes online. He said the district is asking parents to “lock that in” with their decisions.
The district asked parents to transport their students to school if possible to create more space on buses. DeKalb Central also expanded its self-transportation zones around schools in Auburn and Waterloo.
“We certainly are appreciative of our parents” and “we know that it wasn’t easy,” Teders said about added self-transportation.
Increased car ridership created lines at the start and end of the school day, he said, predicting that fine-tuning will solve those issues.
“It’s just going to take some time to dial all this in,” he said about the many changes in response to COVID-19.
He added, “We just continue to see our parents and students rise up every step of the way.”
