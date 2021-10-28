AUBURN — St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church will open its doors Friday from 6-8 p.m. for its eighth annual “Trick or Treat Pit Stop.”
The church, located on West 4th Street between Van Buren Street and Indiana Avenue, regularly welcomes hundreds of kids and parents to get out of the cold, play some games, and have lots of fun. This year, weather permitting, the DeKalb Horseman’s Association will provide wagon rides.
All trick-or-treaters in Auburn are invited to the pit stop to have snacks, get something warm to drink and collect candy. Everything is free of charge.
“The tradition began eight years ago when we realized something about trick or treat night. At a time when the whole town is out on the sidewalks celebrating, our building stood cold, locked and dark,” said St. Andrew’s pastor, Adam Reasner.
“That is not the kind of relationship we wanted with our community. From the first time we hosted the pit stop, we knew we had hit on something worthwhile. Our visitors were thrilled to get out of the cold, and our church family had a blast serving and playing games,” Reasner said.
“Each year has been a little bit different,” he said. “Cold weather or heavy rains certainly dampen the enthusiasm of the crowds. But the families who do come inside tend to stay a little longer.
Last year, due to COVID protocols, the event was moved outside to the parking lot. While still very well attended, the games were missing, as was the chance to meet new people and warm up, he said.
“Rain is in the forecast this year,” Reasner said, “but we’re choosing to remain optimistic that these two hours will be dry enough for kids to have a great night.”
