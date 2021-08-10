AUBURN — Auburn Mayor Michael D. Ley issued a executive order Tuesday honoring former Auburn fire chief Bill Walters, who died Monday evening at the age of 88 in Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
Ley ordered that all flags on city-owned properties should be flown at half-mast until next Monday in honor of Mr. Walters, “a humble and loved public servant.”
The proclamation notes that Mr. Walters served 53 years in firefighting and carried on the tradition of his father, Ted, who served as Auburn’s fire chief from 1938-43.
Mr. Walters joined the Auburn Fire Department in 1969 and served as its fire chief from 1972-1991. He then served more than 30 years as a volunteer for the Jackson Township and Waterloo-Grant Township fire departments.
He became the building inspector for DeKalb County in the early 1990s and served in that position for more than 20 years.
Mr. Walters also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Ley’s proclamation says Mr. Walters “never met a stranger and his devotion and love for the city of Auburn and the surrounding community was second to none.”
“He was a mentor to every firefighter he came into contact with,” the Waterloo-Grant Township Volunteer Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page.
In 2018, Mr. Walters told The Star that he was proud of establishing Auburn’s fire prevention bureau in 1972, with a fire marshal who was responsible for conducting building inspections and planning how to respond to fires.
Another of his accomplishments was establishing Auburn’s second fire station at 15th Street and Grandstaff Drive. At the time, the only fire station was at City Hall.
During a ceremony in Indianapolis in April 2019, the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association honored Mr. Walters as one of the state’s 50-year firefighters.
The local honored Mr. Walters in September 2017, when he rode as grand marshal in the lead of the Grand Finale Parade at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
