AUBURN — Seniors of all ages reunited at the annual Senior Bash Thursday at Kruse Plaza.The evening marked a return of the event following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hosted by the DeKalb County Council on Aging, more than 200 attendees enjoyed a meal catered by Italian Grille of Auburn and cookies provided by Smith Farms Manor.
At the outset of the evening, members of Auburn American Legion Post 97 presented the colors, followed by the singing of the national anthem by members of the Excelsior Arts Academy & Youth Center.
Jon Hunter, pastor of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn, offered the invocation and Kent Johnson served as emcee for the evening.
Tracy Bell, who became director of the Heimach Senior Activity Center and the DeKalb Council Council on Aging a year ago, was in charge of the event for the first time. The annual event began in 2000.
Bell channeled celebrity host Steve Harvey as emcee during the playing of the “Family Feud” game with local contestants.
Singer Chris Worth got the crowd on its feet with favorites by Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Chris Stapleton and several Motown hits.
The event serves as the kick-off to the DeKalb County Council on Aging’s United Way campaign.
