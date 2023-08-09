Veterans participate in Purple Heart Honor Flight

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mother Nature couldn’t dampen the spirit of 102 Purple Heart recipients who embarked Monday on Honor Flight Northeast Indiana first all Purple Heart flight to Washington, D.C.
In all, the veterans who participated in Monday’s flight had received 127 Purple Hearts, 49 Bronze Stars, five Silver Stars and two Distinguished Service crosses.
“It was an awesome day, and it was wonderful to be around all of these veteran heroes — highly-decorated veteran heroes,” said Honor Flight president Cathy Berkshire.
“Like I said in the banquet Sunday, we were amongst royalty,” Berkshire said. “I told them, ‘You didn’t serve to win medals, you got medals because of the way you served — heroically and with valor.
“They went way above and beyond the call of duty to take care of their brothers and sisters during wartime.”
The honorees gathered Sunday evening for a banquet at the Memorial Coliseum for dinner. Retired U.S. Army Col. Gregory Gadson, a double above-the-knee amputee, was the keynote speaker.
After spending the night in Fort Wayne hotels, the veterans received a police escort through the city to the 122nd Fighter Wing Indiana Air National Guard base next to Fort Wayne International Airport for breakfast and program before their departure to Washington, D.C.
Along the parade route, many buildings and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge displayed purple lights in honor of the veterans.
In Washington, D.C., the Purple Heart recipients were able to visit the Navy Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Wall, the U.S. Marine Memorial, the Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.
In the middle of the afternoon, severe weather began to roll into the Washington, D.C. area, Honor Flight volunteer Michael Thena explained. “At approximately 3 p.m., D.C. began to shut down in preparation for the storms,” he said. “We received a call prior to 3 p.m. from Arlington requesting that we alter our itinerary and come straight to Arlington as they were getting ready to close it down to the public.
“They wanted our Purple Heart veterans to see Arlington and to be able to do their official wreath laying,” Thena said. “They escorted us to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier so that these veterans could bear witness to the tomb and hold their official wreath laying to honor all of our veterans.
“Thankfully, the weather had not yet hit so everybody was safe. We had the opportunity for a unique experience to be in Arlington when it was being closed to the public,” he said.
“Arlington wanted to make sure these veterans did not come in vain and were unable to bear witness to the memorial. That’s why they did what they did and called us to make sure they could get there.”
“We had a special Army escort up to the changing of the guard and we did a wreath-laying at 3:15 p.m,” Berkshire said. “They let us stay for the 3:30 p.m. changing of the guard. The park was closed and they did it because we had a special 102 Purple Heart veterans with us.”
After the visit to Arlington, weather did set in, however, and the return flight to Fort Wayne was delayed for a couple of hours.
The flight arrived in Fort Wayne and the group returned to Memorial Coliseum for a welcome home gathering around 11:30 p.m. This capped off a day that began just before 3 a.m. that morning. Organizers noted a large majority of the veterans chose to walk the reception line rather than riding in a wheelchair.
The trip was made possible because of community support as well as donations to WOWO radio’s Penny Pitch campaign. Honor Flight Northeast Indiana was selected as the not-for-profit recipient. Penny Pitch event, Berkshire said, collected more than $207,000, a record for the event.
“The community outpouring was tremendous,” Berkshire. “We had people standing down by the bridge on Clinton Street at 4 a.m. with flag lines to wave at these veterans for send-off.” Despite the delays, more than 4,000 people remained at the Coliseum to welcome the veterans back home.
“These veterans never got a thank you or a welcome home or anything,” she said. “We wanted to make this trip over the top and special for these veterans so they understood how we love our veterans, how much they were honored and revered.”
Northeast Indiana Purple Heart recipients who participated in Monday’s Honor Flight are listed here:
Auburn: Michael Farmer.
Avilla: Jan Fraze.
Butler: Matthew Pedersen.
Churubusco: Don Krider.
Columbia City: Charles Beery, Robert Mainard III and Barry Yeakle.
Fort Wayne: William Archer, Stephen Baughman, Tibor Bierbaum, Tommie Black Jr., Daniel Brockhaus, Carl Cook, James Crick, Wayne Davidson, Rudolph Dixie, Steven Kingsley, Robert Kleinschmidt, Eldon Lackey, Charles Mozena, James Olds III, Michael Pleus, Samuel Roth, Daniel Sorrell, Steven Thieme, Frank Thurston, Albert Villareal, Dale Wilkinson, Sheldon Wright and Donald York.
Fremont: Michael Hug and John Ormiston.
Garrett: Edward Placencia.
Hamilton: Stephen Chipman and Thomas Sigl.
Hudson: Robert Wilson.
Kendallville: Dean Degroff and Henry Shull.
LaGrange: Bo Kurtz.
Larwill: Craig Mullen.
New Haven: Robert Cowles.
South Whitley: James Schrader.
Waterloo: Daniel Gaetz and Richard Rowe.
Wolcottville: Harold Targgart and James Zuber.
