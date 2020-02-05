WASHINGTON — Indiana Republicans in Congress praised President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address following Tuesday night’s speech.
“President Trump delivered an optimistic message tonight and rose above the circus and petty politics that has mired Capitol Hill in recent months,” said Rep. Jim Banks of northeast Indiana’s 3rd District. “He’s the most effective president of my lifetime and has a lot of accomplishments to highlight.”
“Tonight, President Trump delivered an optimistic message about the great successes we have achieved over the last three years and the work that remains in order to keep America strong,” Sen. Todd Young said.
Sen. Mike Braun reacted on Twitter after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Trump’s address at the end of the speech.
“What Speaker Pelosi can’t tear up is the hottest economy in American history, ISIS leaders dead, the border wall going up, unemployment going down and historic trade deals that put the American people first,” Braun tweeted.
“America’s future is bright. We have a president who has fought so hard to deliver on his campaign promises. He’s fought for results, and we are now beginning to enjoy the fruit of those results,” Banks said.
Banks added, “America is stronger than ever. Our economy is booming. Our military is strong. Working families are looking forward to their better future. President Trump has delivered a blue-collar boom that has earned him generous support in states like mine.
“Northeast Indiana manufacturers, farmers, small business owners and veterans — the people that make Indiana work — tell me they are better off because of the Trump presidency,” Banks concluded.
“Spurred by lower taxes, fewer regulations, and emerging trade deals, we are poised to continue this period of economic growth. More people are working than ever, and this economic surge is creating new opportunities for people of every background. It is critical that we continue, and build upon, this momentum,” Young added.
“President Trump also outlined the work that remains to support working families, including lowering the cost of health care and prescription drug prices. I will continue working with the President and my colleagues in Congress to tackle these challenges,” Young said.
“Tonight’s address provided a clear contrast between the Republican policies that are working for American families and the socialist policies being championed by national Democrats on the far left, which would lead to higher taxes, fewer jobs, and less freedom,” Young concluded. “It’s clear that Republicans offer a better path forward for a stronger, safer, and more prosperous America, and I look forward to continue working with President Trump on behalf of Hoosiers and all Americans.”
Banks’ special guest for the State of the Union address was his father, Ed Banks, who is retired from Dana Corp. in Fort Wayne.
“Never in my lifetime did I think I would attend a State of the Union address, and I’m really excited about it. … It’s a historical one, with one of my favorite presidents, and I’m going with my favorite congressman!” Ed Banks said in video.
“I am looking forward to sharing this experience with my dad. Both he and I appreciate what President Trump has done to ‘make America great again’ and move this country forward,” Rep. Banks said.
Each member of Congress is allowed to invite one guest each year. During previous addresses, Rep. Banks has invited his wife, Amanda Banks, a college leader from his hometown in Columbia City and a business leader.
Young invited Gold Star mother Sandy Terwiske from Jasper to attend Tuesday’s State of the Union address as his guest.
Terwiske’s son, Lance Cpl. Alec Terwiske, was killed in action in September 2012 by an improvised explosive device while serving in the Marines in Afghanistan. Young wears a bracelet in honor of Alec Terwiske, and following last year’s State of the Union, he gave President Trump one of Alec’s bracelets.
“I’m honored to bring Sandy Terwiske as my guest for this year’s State of the Union. We have become close friends since her son’s passing in 2012, and together we are working to share Alec’s story,” Young said. “As a Marine, I am committed to making sure our Gold Star families are taken care of, and I know President Trump shares this goal.”
