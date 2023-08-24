AUBURN — The 38th annual Classic Car Quilt Auction will take place Saturday. Sept. 2, when the classic car quilt is sold by Worldwide Auctioneers at Kruse Plaza to benefit the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
Entitled “The Forgotten,” this year’s quilt features hand-embroidered quilt blocks showcasing cars that were unusual or those that have been forgotten. The quilt also ties in the theme of Route 66 and some of the cars that might have traveled it but were not necessarily prominent collector cars.
