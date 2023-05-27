AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library has announced these activities for the week of May 30-June 3
The main library is located at 603 S. Jackson St. The genealogy center is at 700 S. Jackson St. The teen library is at 705 S. Jackson St.
Monday
Library campus closed.
Tuesday
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, main library.
2-3 p.m. — Let’s Write a Story, main library.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — Stranger Things magnets, teen library.
6:15-6:45 p.m. — Family story time, main library.
Wednesday
10-11:15 a.m. — Let’s Write a Story open studio time, main library.
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, main library.
Noon-1 p.m. — Classic City Readers, main library.
Thursday
Teen photography contest submissions open, teen library and online.
10-11 a.m. — Thursdays Together, library park.
4:30-6:45 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, main library.
6-7 p.m. — Brews and Books book club, Auburn Brewing Company.
Friday
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, main library.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, main library.
3-5 p.m. — Lego Club goes to the movies, main library.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Teen Dungeons and Dragons for beginners, teen library.
Saturday
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Read. D. Explore. launch, library park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.