AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library has announced these activities for the week of May 30-June 3

The main library is located at 603 S. Jackson St. The genealogy center is at 700 S. Jackson St. The teen library is at 705 S. Jackson St.

Monday

Library campus closed.

Tuesday

10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, main library.

2-3 p.m. — Let’s Write a Story, main library.

4:30-5:30 p.m. — Stranger Things magnets, teen library.

6:15-6:45 p.m. — Family story time, main library.

Wednesday

10-11:15 a.m. — Let’s Write a Story open studio time, main library.

10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, main library.

Noon-1 p.m. — Classic City Readers, main library.

Thursday

Teen photography contest submissions open, teen library and online.

10-11 a.m. — Thursdays Together, library park.

4:30-6:45 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, main library.

6-7 p.m. — Brews and Books book club, Auburn Brewing Company.

Friday

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, main library.

10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, main library.

3-5 p.m. — Lego Club goes to the movies, main library.

4:30-6:30 p.m. — Teen Dungeons and Dragons for beginners, teen library.

Saturday

11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Read. D. Explore. launch, library park.

