AUBURN — Thirteen members and two guests of the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, met Nov. 13, at Eckhart Public Library.
Regent Nancy Brickley led the opening and welcomed members. Chaplain Jan Dantzer gave news of the recent death of member Dorothy Diederich. Member Danielle Bash, a foreign service officer with U.S. Agency International Development in Cairo, gave the program “Gender Equality and Sustainable Development in Egypt.” Funded by Congress, USAID administers over $27 billion to help support development, equality, and education in 100 countries. Even so, that is only one percent of the Federal budget.
Bash discussed equity versus equality particularly in areas of economic independence for women, their education, pay, and lack of leadership positions. She stated illiteracy is a dreadful problem, which, when addressed, raises economic and social opportunities. There are three pillars of “sustainable development, we try to focus upon,” she said, “economic, social, and environmental.” Public schooling is compulsory through grades five, and when educated, women tend to reinvest some 90% in their children, whereas men some 30%. Fortunately for many, USAID has underwritten scholarships in science, technology, engineering, and math for women which in turn give women workforce skills.
Bash told how environmental matters such as crop yields influence women because as nurturers, they deal with the gathering of food, water, and fuel for their families. She also told about health problems in the country and how population growth is one of Egypt’s biggest challenges. There is much to teach about domestic violence, and the program “Safe Cities” provides survival services. To round out her program, Bash showed pictures of the country, talked about her daily routines, and her USAID work which is in the area of financial management. Members were encouraged to ask questions, and Bash and her mother, Karen, provided refreshments which featured Egyptian chocolates, humus, dates and hibiscus tea.
After the program, Brickley conducted a brief business meeting. Karen Bash read the minutes, Sue Anderson gave the treasurer’s report, and committee projects were discussed. Lisa Conrad brought members up to date regarding the Good Citizens contest. She also gave a minute for conservation, pointing out the merits of the library’s gardens and grounds. Dantzer thanked members for their generous donations which she will deliver to the VA Hospital in Fort Wayne.
The next meeting will be on Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. at Cranberry Cottage.
