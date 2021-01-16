INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education Friday released the 2020 state graduation rate, which increased from 87.29% in 2019 to 87.69%.
Graduation rates for DeKalb County’s public high schools were: Garrett 95%, DeKalb 91%, Eastside 88% and Hamilton 85%.
Lakewood Park Christian School, a private school in rural Auburn, achieved a 100% graduation rate with all 45 seniors graduating.
At DeKalb, 255 of 281 seniors graduated in 2020. Corresponding numbers saw Garrett with 157 of 165; Eastside at 91 of 103 and Hamilton with 11 of 13.
“DeKalb High School is proud of the class of 2020 for achieving a graduation rate of 91%. Our students worked hard over the course of their four years to accomplish their goals. The DHS staff is very diligent in building relationships with our students and is always willing to get creative to provide great learning opportunities for our students,” said Principal Marcus Wagner.
“DeKalb High School is grateful to provide flexible learning opportunities for our students, such as Choice Academy, different online learning programs, a wide variety of electives for students to engage with, IMPACT programs, and development of creative academic courses that provide authentic learning opportunities for our students,” Wagner added. “The new graduation pathways allowed students a variety and choice in meeting the requirements in their path to graduation from DeKalb High School. Each year our guidance counselors are instrumental in helping our students find success along their path to graduation. DeKalb High School is always working to create new learning opportunities to engage our students in, and prepare them for life after high school.”
“This modest improvement in Indiana’s 2020 graduation rate is encouraging, especially as Hoosier students and educators have tackled unprecedented challenges throughout the pandemic,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana’s new Secretary of Education. “As evidenced by data and research, we know a person’s educational attainment impacts their future quality of life, health, living-wage employment and sustained earning. That’s why it’s critical we continue to increase the number of students graduating from high school, as well as encourage strategic K-12, post-secondary and employer partnerships to maximize lifelong success for every Hoosier student.”
The 2020 state graduation rate reflects the State Board of Education’s waiver of the Graduation Qualifying Exam requirement for the 2020 cohort. The exam could not be administered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seven school districts statewide achieved a graduation rate of 100 percent: Adams Central Community Schools; Barr-Reeve Community Schools; Attica Consolidated School Corp.; South Knox School Corp.; MSD Boone Township; Signature School Inc.; and Rock Creek Community Academy.
Due to differences between federal and state accountability standards, Indiana also released its 2020 federal graduation rate. In 2020, Indiana’s federal graduation rate was 87.01%. Indiana’s federal graduation rate for 2019 was 86.46%.
