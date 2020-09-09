GARRETT — Mayor Todd Fiandt Tuesday signed a proclamation recognizing suicide as a health problem in Indiana, and declaring Sept. 7-13 as Suicide Prevention Week in Garrett.
The proclamation says suicide is one of the most tragic losses U.S. families and communities can experience, occurring at nearly twice the rate of homicide. Suicide is also the 11th-leading cause of death for Hoosiers, with one out of every five high school-aged youth found to have considered suicide. In the U.S., one person completes suicide every 13.3 minutes.
The stigma associated with mental illness and suicide works against suicide prevention by discouraging people at risk from receiving lifesaving help and further traumatizes survivors of suicide, the proclamation says.
Suicide is largely preventable, the proclamation adds. All Hoosiers can help prevent suicide by becoming aware of suicide warning signs and risk factors and knowing where to get help for individuals in distress. Organizations exist to help prevent suicides through awareness raising, preventions, intervention and post-vention programming, it concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.