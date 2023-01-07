AUBURN — Eleven people have filed as candidates to an elected office in the 2023 municipal primary election since Wednesday at the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Wednesday was the first day individuals could begin filing a declaration of candidacy.
All of the candidates are Republicans:
Auburn Mayor Michael D. Ley and Butler Mayor Mike Hartman both are seeking re-election.
David E. Clark also is seeking the Republican nomination for Auburn Mayor.
Lorrie K. Pontius has filed as a candidate for Auburn Clerk-Treasurer.
Daniel (Dan) Braun filed as a candidate for Auburn Common Council District 1.
David G. Bundy filed for re-election to the Auburn Common Council District 4 seat.
Natalie DeWitt is seeking election to the Auburn Common Council at-large seat. She currently holds the District 1 seat.
Dennis K. (Matthew) Kruse II is seeking re-election to the Auburn Common Council District 3 seat.
Kevin M. Webb is seeking re-election to the Auburn Common Council District 2 seat.
Todd M. Sattison has filed for re-election to the District 4 seat on the Garrett City Council.
Mark W. Cline is seeking election to the Butler Common Council District 2 seat.
The deadline to register as a primary candidate is noon on Feb. 3.
Primary election day is Tuesday, May 2.
