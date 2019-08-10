AUBURN — A women’s ministry kickoff party will take place Aug. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at in the Lakewood Park Baptist Church dining hall.
Guests are encouraged to come dressed in costumes of their favorite decades. Prizes will be awarded.
Doughnuts and coffee will be served. Guests also are encouraged to bring food to share. Those with last names from A-M can bring a salty or savory dish, and last names N-Z can bring sweet dishes; or guests may bring a food to match their costume’s decade.
Lakewood Park is promoting two women’s ministries at the event.
A women’s Bible study, “Discerning the Voice of God,” will be led by author Priscilla Shirer.
Sessions will meet Wednesdays at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., beginning Aug. 28 and continuing weekly through Oct. 16.
The enrollment fee of $16 covers eight sessions and includes a workbook.
The Bible study is designed to help a woman:
• more deeply understand the Holy Spirit’s role in your life;
• differentiate His voice from impostors’ voices, even from your own;
• glimpse His guidance in your everyday life; and
• grow consistently in obedience, surrender, stillness and humility.
Women can register for the Bible study with kharvey@lakewoodpark.org.
A Moms of Preschoolers registration event will take place Aug. 26 from 9-10 a.m.
Moms of Preschoolers will meet one Monday each month from September through May for mothers of children from birth to 5 years old. Each meeting includes a light breakfast
“We have special speakers that come every month who encourage our moms,” said Kari Harvey, women’s ministry director. People can call the church at 925-2006 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.