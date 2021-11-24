AUBURN — Volunteers gathered at the Auburn First United Methodist Church Tuesday to prepare 2,000 meals that will be served at sites across DeKalb County for the annual Friendsgiving meal.
The free Thanksgiving meal is returning for its eighth year and has expanded to a sit-down meal that will be served at seven locations, beginning today and continuing Thursday and Friday. A meal delivery option also has been offered, as well as carry-outs.
Meals will be served: today, Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Spencerville Community Club from 6-8 p.m. and at the Garrett JAM Center from 6-8 p.m.; Thursday at the Butler Church of Christ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church in Auburn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 9th Street Brew in downtown Auburn from 11 am. to 3 p.m., and at Warm A Heart in Waterloo from 11 a.m. to 1p.m.; and on Friday at the Ashley Fire Station, 4-8 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
After the food was prepared Tuesday, it was placed in a refrigerated truck until it is distributed. Each meal will include turkey, ham, a green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, corn, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, a roll and dessert.
Organizer Jeremiah Otis has said the Thanksgiving meal aims to encourage and foster a sense of community.
The annual event began in 2014 when between 200 and 300 people were served a Thanksgiving meal in Otis’ downtown coffee shop. Last year, due to COVID-19 concerns, the meal shifted from a sit-down event to a format where carryout sites were added around the county.
This year, the event will see those sites converted to sit-down locations with the addition of the Spencerville site.
