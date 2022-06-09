Orders accepted for
‘fair doughnuts’ in June
SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star is accepting orders for “fair doughnuts” through June 16 to benefit Hearten House. Pick-up will be June 25 from 12:30-4 p.m. at the Auburn First United Methodist Church parking lot, 1203 E. 7th St.
Order by phone at 333-7223 or online at dciconline.org.
