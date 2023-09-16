New Auburn firefighters on duty

New Auburn firefighters are ready to serve. From the left are Landon VanZile, Zak Kashmer, Trevor Langohr and Ryan Gibson.

 JEFF JONES

AUBURN — While they come from different backgrounds and experiences, new Auburn firefighters share is a feeling of brotherhood that comes with the job.

Ryan Gibson, Zak Kashmer, Trevor Langohr and Landon VanZile are probationary firefighters, all having joined the department since April. They took their formal oaths of office earlier this month.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.