AUBURN — While they come from different backgrounds and experiences, new Auburn firefighters share is a feeling of brotherhood that comes with the job.
Ryan Gibson, Zak Kashmer, Trevor Langohr and Landon VanZile are probationary firefighters, all having joined the department since April. They took their formal oaths of office earlier this month.
Langohr, 30, brings prior military experience as a heavy equipment mechanic in the U.S. Marine Corps.
“I’ve always wanted to help people,” he said. “The job I was doing, I didn’t feel that satisfaction.”
Gibson, 23, is the youngest of the group. Before coming to Auburn, he was a paid, on-call firefighter in Quincy, Michigan and was a firefighter paramedic in Livonia, Michigan.
“The brotherhood that comes with it, the team aspect that you get from it, and being able to help the community that you’re a part of, making a difference in people’s lives,” Gibson said of choosing the fire service
Growing up, Kashmer, 26, had family members who were in the fire service. After graduation, he was a volunteer firefighter and has been a part-time firefighter with Auburn.
VanZile, 26, is a third-generation firefighter. His grandfather was a 20-year volunteer in Butler, and his father, Mike, retired as Auburn’s fire chief earlier this year.
Both VanZile and Kashmer participated in the fire department’s cadet program that gives people valuable experience and insight of what to expect if they have thoughts of entering the fire service.
“My initial pull was to keep the tradition going,” VanZile said. “I’ve had family in it for a long time, so I wanted to keep that going.
“The lifestyle, the brotherhood, the everyday of being a firefighter is really intriguing.”
“I’ve always liked helping people,” Kashmer said. “I’ve worked in steel mills and factories, and I always enjoyed working as a team with people that have the same desire and focus that I have.
“When I graduated high school, (this) was something I always wanted to pursue, and I finally had the opportunity to take it.”
As each firefighter responds to questions, the others offer good-natured jokes and comments in the background, such as, “Good answer,” “He studied for this” and “He had to think about that,” each drawing chuckles and head shakes from the group.
Those quips and comments are part of that brotherhood. While said in jest, individually, each knows he can count on any of the others if the situation calls for it.
“Brotherhood to me means being someone who’s willing to do whatever needs to be done to have the same outcome as what your desire is, to achieve the goal that needs to be done,” Langohr said.
“You come to work every day, and you could pay the ultimate sacrifice for whoever you’re going into a fire with,” Gibson said. “I think everyone just has a super close bond when you know that could be an outcome.
“I’ve heard it a lot from my grandfather and my dad about the guys they started with, they’re still really good friends to this day,” VanZile said. “You start with a couple of guys 20-30-40 years ago, they’re still great friends today … just building those relationships for the rest of your life.”
“When the horn blows, you’ve got to come as a team and be professional,” Kashmer said. “Whoever you’re helping, it’s their worst day and you’ve got to do whatever you can to help them.
“When you leave here after shift and you need help, one of these guys is always there to offer the help.”
The quartet will be probationary for one year, Fire Chief Doug Cox explained.
To be certified in the state of Indiana, new firefighters must undergo 280 hours of training hours for new firefighters. It doesn’t end there, however.
Like firefighters who have been on the job for many years, the newest members are responsible for responding to emergencies when they arise.
“After that, we have daily chores that are done seven days a week,” Cox said. “This is a firehouse. They have house chores to do every day.”
Those responsibilities include cutting the grass, keeping the station clean, conducting daily checks of all equipment, performing maintenance on the apparatus and more.
“They’re constantly checking and running any type of gas-powered, battery-powered equipment, just to make sure that’s operational when the time comes in any type of emergency,” Cox said.
Firefighters also conduct public education events, including fire prevention talks with students from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade.
Daily training sessions are held. Those exercises include medical training, pulling fire hose, cutting holes in a roof, fire extinguishment, hazardous materials and technical rescue scenarios. In the winter, firefighters conduct ice rescue training sessions.
“That’s the best thing about this job,” Cox said. “You never know what’s going to happen. It’s something new every day.
“We have a good group of young men that are very determined to be the best that they can be,” he said. “They’ve already shown that in their training.”
