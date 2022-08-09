AUBURN — Having fentanyl in a juvenile’s bedroom could have resulted in tragic consequences, Judge Monte Brown told a Butler man before sentencing him to one year on home detention Monday.
Benjamin Morris, 55, formerly of the 700 block of East 7th Street, Auburn and now residing on S.R. 8, Butler, pleaded guilty to possession of a narcotic drug in the presence of a child under 18, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Brown sentenced Morris to three years of incarceration, with two years suspended and one year to serve. Brown said the executed portion of the sentence may be served on home detention. He was placed on probation for the suspended portion of the sentence.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding the offense and the danger that was present because of Morris’ actions.
Blythe said the matter arose after Morris overdosed on fentanyl in a 14-year-old’s bedroom.
Morris’ attorney, Jacob VanderHorst, said Morris had accepted responsibility for his actions, had full-time employment and the support of his family. He noted the incident took place in 2020 and Morris has remained clean and on good behavior since then.
Blythe said that while he was happy to hear Morris no longer is using drugs, a sentence that includes some period of executed time would be appropriate.
Brown noted Morris’ lack of cooperation with the probation department in the preparation of a pre-sentence report and cautioned him to perform well on probation or risk going to jail.
“I hope you do well,” Brown said. “Failure to cooperate with probation is really a big deal.”
“Fail out,” Brown added, “... I’ll revoke you in a second.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.