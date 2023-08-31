AUBURN — DeKalb County Judge Monte Brown Monday told an Auburn woman he had no choice but to sentence her to 10 years in prison for dealing in methamphetamine.

Trina Fugate, of the 300 block of West 11th Street, pleaded guilty to the Level 2 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II. It was Fugate’s second conviction for dealing in methamphetamine.

