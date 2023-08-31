AUBURN — DeKalb County Judge Monte Brown Monday told an Auburn woman he had no choice but to sentence her to 10 years in prison for dealing in methamphetamine.
Trina Fugate, of the 300 block of West 11th Street, pleaded guilty to the Level 2 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II. It was Fugate’s second conviction for dealing in methamphetamine.
The plea agreement called for any executed sentence to be capped at 14 years. Fugate faced a minimum non-suspendable sentence of 10 years.
While Brown acknowledged that Fugate was a changed person, he noted there are rules he must follow when imposing a sentence.
He sentenced Fugate to 12 years in prison, with two years suspended and 10 years to serve. Brown noted he could not grant the request of Fugate’s attorney, Stephanie Hamilton, that Fugate be allowed to serve her sentence on Community Corrections because four actual years is the maximum term that is allowed in that program.
Brown said he would specifically recommend that Fugate be allowed to participate in the Recovery While Incarcerated program while she is in prison. If she successfully completes the program, Brown said he will modify her sentence.
After her release from prison, she must complete a term at Serenity House, Brown added.
The court heard that Fugate is a resident at the Serenity House women’s facility in Warsaw, and was described by members of the recovery community as being a contributing member of the house with a positive attitude and someone who has surrendered to change.
The court heard that she seems determined to make the program work, compared with her first time through the program and subsequent second conviction for dealing in methamphetamine.
“I didn’t take the program seriously,” Fugate said of her first placement in Serenity House.
“As an addict, I wasn’t ready to be done.”
Now, she said, she is ready to be done.
“Enough is enough,” she told the court.
“I’m ready to be done and ready to be sober ... ready to be a productive citizen of this world.”
Hamilton said Fugate can be an asset to other people in recovery, to her children and friends.
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe said many resources were put into trying to get Fugate on the right track after her first dealing conviction.
Blythe said he believes Fugate is trying to do the right thing and get on the right track now. However, he noted, there is a consequence for the behavior that lead up to her wake-up call.
Brown described methamphetamine as “a drug that has wrecked our society.” He noted that in a pre-sentence report, Fugate related using the drug daily and thinking about it every second of the day.
Noting the 10-year minimum non-suspendable sentence, Brown said he did not want to break Fugate, but he had no choice but to impose it.
As part of the plea agreement, related charges of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, and knowingly possessing an instrument, a pipe, a Class C misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Also in Superior Court II Monday:
• Desmond Jazz Kenner of the 2300 block of Whitmore Avenue, Fort Wayne, received a four-yer suspended sentence and four years of probation for the unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony.
