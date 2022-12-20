Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Dec. 14-18, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Amanda Shafer, 32, of the 1100 block of Huron Way, Auburn, was arrested at 11:02 a.m. Dec. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Kurtis Koeppe, 72, of the 1300 block of Hiawatha Place, Auburn, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Dec. 14 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Keith Jackson, 50, of the 1800 block of Tamera Garden, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Dec. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony; forgery, counterfeiting and theft, all Level 6 felonies.
Burt Golden, 44, of the 17600 block of C.R. 37, Harlan, was arrested at 2:58 a.m. Dec. 16 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
John Kirby, 58, of the 2200 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 6:27 p.m. Dec. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging an Addiction Treatment Court violation.
Shannon Lacey, 22, of the 100 block of South 7th Street, Garrett, was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Dec. 17 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jayhda Horn, 18, of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 5:24 p.m. Dec. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Level 6 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, Class A misdemeanor charges of theft, and a Class C misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Anthony Combs, 41, of the 600 block of South York Street, Albion, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Dec. 17 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Terry Mitchell, 34, of the 500 block of South Indiana Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Dec. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Level 6 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a Class C misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Tyler Stuller, 25, of the 100 block of West Railroad Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Dec. 18 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
