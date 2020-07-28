AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported four new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The patients include people ages 44, 51 and 53 who are recovering at home, plus a 51-year-old for whom no other information is available, a news release said.
The new patients raise the county’s total to 207 cases, with 27 in the past seven days, after the pace had slowed to about one new case per day in the first three weeks of July.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 205 patients has fallen from 43 to 41 in the past couple of weeks. Only 40 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 20 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight admitted to intensive care units.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19 but none since June 22. All of the fatalities occurred in people between the ages of 65 and 82.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
State positivity rises
Indiana’s positivity rate continues to climb, as new cases increased again after a one-day drop from the weekend.
As of Tuesday’s report from the Indiana State Department of Health, new cases increased to 771 across the state, up about 250 from the prior day’s figures.
While testing increased in conjunction with the increase in cases, the state’s positivity showed further increases, rising to 8.55% on the day, the highest single-day percentage since 8.56% on July 18.
Cases have fallen off a bit since hitting an all-time peak of 996 in a single day as of Friday, but continue to ride significantly higher than any point in June and the low marks the state was hitting then.
July’s average cases per day sits at almost 300 more than it was during the month of June, while the monthly average positive rate currently sits at 7.77%, significantly higher than the June average of 4.95%.
The state reported 16 deaths Tuesday after two days of lower reports over the weekend, which is typical for the timing of how facilities report their deaths to the state.
Indiana’s death rate had been decreasing through June but has since effectively leveled off for the month of July, according to the state data. Although cases and hospitalizations have increased this month, deaths haven’t risen in tandem with them, though state health officials warn that deaths are a lagging indicator and typically show up later than rises in the acute factors.
Local case counts continue to show slow growth as Indiana deals with larger surges in other regions of the state. LaGrange County was up four cases Tuesday, and Noble and Steuben counties each added three cases.
The four-county area is seeing slower case growth than the state as a whole, increasing about 28.5% since July 1, compared to the state’s total case growth of 38.7%.
No new deaths have been reported in the area since July 14. Noble County remains at 28 deaths overall, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
