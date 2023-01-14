Trine announces president’s list
ANGOLA — Trine University has announced students selected to the president’s list for the 2022 fall semester.
In order to be named to the president’s list, undergraduate students must achieve a grade-point average between 3.750-4.000 and have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Ashley: Tabatha Bussing and Amanda Sutton.
Auburn: Emily Ball, Jacob Barkey, Drake Beber, Alexis Cox, Jessica Griffith, Gloria Hansen, Trestan Kern, Caleb Kruse, Emily Lane, Jacob Ley, Thomas Loeffler, McKenna Monnell, Grace Norton, Marshall Rohrbach, Logan Stahly, Penelope Swift, Kelsey Ternet, Katherine Thompson and Dakota Tsuleff.
Butler: Mason Fritch and Wade Miller.
Corunna: Jacob Leming and Vivian Mettert.
Garrett: Trennan Lilly and Treyton Richards.
Hamilton: Abigail Elwood, Noah Johnson, Nicholas Taylor and Nicholas Wagler.
Spencerville: Spencer Carolus and Tyler Hartleroad.
Waterloo: Kristen Azzue and Michael Dove.
Trine names dean’s list students
ANGOLA — Trine University has announced students selected to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester.
In order to be named to the president’s list, undergraduate students must achieve a grade-point average between 3.500-3.749 and have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Auburn: Zaavan Clear, Conner Hodges, Olivia Mosier, Paige Pettis, Easton Rhodes, Landon Roth and Lucas Schutt.
Butler: Alexis Wilson.
Garrett: Adalyn Hickman and Robert McMain.
Hamilton: Jacob Lautzenheiser.
Waterloo: Jordyn Hamman, Gage Schnelker, Reagan Snyder and Tyler Weldon.
Trine University announces
vice president’s list
ANGOLA — Trine University has announced students selected to the vice president’s list for the 2022 fall semester.
An undergraduate student who is registered for 12 or more total semester credit hours, including graduate courses, with fewer than 12 credit hours at the undergraduate level, will be considered for vice president’s list recognition.
The student must have a combined undergraduate/graduate grade-point average between 3.750-4.000, with the undergraduate grade-point average not lower than 3.500.
Auburn: Gavin Swift.
Waterloo: Brittany Herring.
