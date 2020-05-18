AUBURN — Cars & Coffee will return to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum on Saturday, May 30, from 9-11 a.m., the museum said in a news release.
Hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types are invited to gather at the Education and Exhibit Plaza across the street from the museum.
Free coffee will be provided by Jeremiah’s Brewed Awakenings of Auburn. Members of the museum staff will be present to answer questions, and museum curator Sam Grate will give descriptions of the museum’s cars featured on the plaza.
Tours of the museum’s Collections Conservation Center, a state-of-the-art shop used to maintain the museum’s collection of priceless automobiles, will be available during Cars & Coffee by request.
Museum staff members and volunteers will guide owners to parking spots that will provide for social distancing, and coffee will be pre-served using additional health precautions.
A 1963 Corvette Sting Ray being offered through a sweepstakes to benefit the museum’s education programs will be on display, with tickets available for purchase during the event. The drawing for the Corvette or cash prizes will be held in September.
Car clubs and groups who want reserved parking for five or more vehicles may contact the museum 48 hours prior to the event at 925-1444, ext. 42.
Cars & Coffee will be presented on the third Saturday of each month, June through September.
The museum also is planning “drive-in movies” on the plaza this summer on three Saturday nights — July 25, Aug. 15 and Sept. 26.
