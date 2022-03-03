AUBURN — The filling of open positions within the city’s building, planning and development department continues.
Kellie Knauer, administrator, announced Thursday that Jim Cadoret was recently hired as the city’s newest city planner.
“Jim is very experienced and shares our vision for balanced growth and promotion of our history and culture,” Knauer said. “I think he will be a valuable addition to the City of Auburn’s Building, Planning & Development team.”
Cadoret is a native Hoosier, raised in South Bend and will join the department on March 28.
He has an undergraduate degree in urban planning from Ball State University and a master of public administration from Florida Atlantic. He secured his American Institute of Certified Planners certification in 1990.
Cadoret began his career as a city planner in Muncie before traveling to Kansas and Florida for other opportunities in his field.
He returned to Indiana in 1990 serving as a community development director for Huntington city and county.
He also served as a GIS director in Huntington for three years. He moved to Raymore, Missouri in 2003 and served as development services director and assistant city manager for 18 years.
Cadoret and his wife, Michelle have five daughters and nine grandchildren.
“Jim’s move to work for Auburn is to continue his planning work in Indiana and is family based, as he will be centrally located within one hour of his daughters and grandchildren,” Knauer said.
Cadoret will join Tim Reuille, who was hired as the city’s building inspector on Feb. 14.
Knauer said Cadoret’s hire fills the department except for a request for an administrative assistant.
“I will continue to evaluate the staffing needs of the department as I get a better handle of workloads, staff capacity and volume of work,” she said.
