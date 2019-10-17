Hit-run driver strikes two vehicles
AUBURN — A hit-and-run incident Wednesday damaged two vehicles in addition to the hit-run vehicle, the Auburn Police Department said.
The collisions took place Wednesday just after 11 a.m. in the 700 block of North Street.
Witnesses told police a blue van struck two vehicles and left the scene, heading westbound on North Street, then traveling southbound on Grandstaff Drive.
