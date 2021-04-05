AUBURN — Cars & Coffee, presented by Hagerty, will be returning to the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum on Saturday, April 17, from 9-11 a.m., the museum staff said.
Car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique, and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the Education and Exhibit Plaza across Wayne Street from the museum.
Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts. Members of the museum staff will be on site to answer questions, and museum curator Sam Grate will give descriptions of the museum’s cars featured on the plaza.
Tours of the museum’s Collections Conservation Center, the state-of-the-art shop used to maintain the museum’s collection of priceless automobiles, also will be available during Cars & Coffee on request.
Tickets will be available for a chance to win a 1963 Corvette Sting Ray Fuelie being offered through sweepstakes to benefit the museum’s educational programs. The Corvette will be on display during the event, and staff members will be available to assist with ticket purchases. The drawing for the Corvette or cash prizes will be held on Dec. 27.
Car club groups who want reserved parking for five or more vehicles may contact the museum 48 hours prior to the event at 925-1444, ext. 42.
Cars & Coffee is presented on the third Saturday of each month, April through September.
