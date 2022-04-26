AUBURN — Classic cars from the 1930s topped the selling prices in the Enthusiast Auction Saturday at Kruse Plaza, south of Auburn.
Worldwide Auctioneers conducted the auction for the second year at its headquarters, selling automotive memorabilia on Friday and taking bids on approximately 60 vehicles Saturday.
The top sale — by far — saw a bidder pay $685,000 for 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster with a 452-cubic-inch engine. The car’s first owner was said to be Atwater Kent, inventor of the ignition coil and one of the richest men in America at the time.
A 1936 Auburn 852 supercharged Boattail Speedster brought the runner-up sale price of $250,000. The golden-yellow two-seater featured an original chassis and powertrain with a new fiberglass tail.
Another Auburn Automobile Co. classic, a 1937 Cord Sportsman 812 supercharged convertible coupe, sold for $170,000.
A 1933 Chrysler sedan with coachwork by LeBaron, a multiple best-of-show winner, brought $220,000. On the Worldwide TV livestream of the auction, commentator Elliott Alvis said the car exuded “Duesenberg-type class.”
Another classic Chrysler, a 1932 Imperial convertible sedan, sold for $200,000.
“When people sell their cars, and they’re good cars, at no reserve, people come and they buy good stuff — and it really, really worked well today,” Worldwide co-owner John Kruse said on Worldwide TV at the end of the sale.
“The whole week has been a lot of fun. That’s what we’re going for, for this event,” Kruse added. The event began last week with a three-day classic car tour that visited private collections and speciality automotive and dining stops in Indiana.
Kruse said his personal favorite among cars in the auction was a 1955 Jaguar XK140 convertible — black with a tan interior —that sold for $145,000. It was one of several cars selling at no reserve from the estate of Bill Sipko, and it was described as a personal favorite of the late collector from South Carolina, who died in January.
Cars designed by the late Carroll Shelby made a strong showing in the auction. A 1968 Shelby GT500KR convertible sold for $190,000, and a 1967 Sunbeam Tiger MK II with a 200-horsepower Ford engine brought $132,500.
Europe’s strongest entries included two cars that sold for identical prices of $190,000 — a cream-colored 1958 Mercedes-Benz 190SL Roadster and a 1989 Porsche 930 Turbo Slantnose Coupe.
One of the sale’s celebrity highlights — a1941 Lincoln Continental coupe owned by actress Rita Hayworth for its first 30 years — sold for $66,000.
From the modern era, a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette convertible brought $95,000.
Worldwide now will turn its attention to its Auburn Auction, set for Sept. 1, 2 and 3 at Kruse Plaza.
Auburn’s longtime tradition of a multi-day sale at Auburn Auction Park, across Interstate 69 from Kruse Plaza, has ended with the sale of the property by RM Auctions. New owner J.T. Fisher Properties is planning to redevelop the site as a sports park.
In response, Worldwide is stretching its 15th annual Labor Day weekend auction from one night to three days. Kruse said Buggatis, Lamborghinis and Duesenbergs already have been consigned
The expanded sale will be “a passionate explosion of awesome fun,” Kruse said on Worldwide TV. He predicted, “This may be the biggest and the best auction Auburn has ever seen in over 50 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.