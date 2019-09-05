Car runs into parked vehicle
AUBURN — A car struck a parked vehicle Wednesday at 6:50 a.m. on Rohm Drive, 350 feet west of Touring Drive, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Janis Gordon, 38, of Auburn, reportedly told police she was exiting her apartment parking lot onto Rohm Drive when she lost control of her 999 Lincoln Town Car. It hit a parked 2010 Jeep Wrangler.
A police report said that judging from tire marks on the ground, it appeared the Lincoln was speeding at the time of the collision.
The report said Gordon’s car sustained heavy front-end damage and was towed away. The Jeep was damaged on both sides and was impounded due to no insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.