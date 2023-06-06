WATERLOO — DeKalb High School Principal Marcus Wagner told members of the Class of 2023 he hoped their journeys would be filled with laughter, love and the fulfillment of their dreams during his address in a graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon in the high school gymnasium.
With the right attitude, anything is possible, he told them.
He said the seniors’ graduation day was a day of celebration and a day to honor dedication and their countless achievements and accomplishments.
Wagner reflected on the growth he has seen among members of the class, commending them for their resilience, strength, determination, grace and courage.
Wagner said the class had proven that laughter really is the best medicine.
Drawing on the words of Eleanor Roosevelt, Wagner told the class, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”
He reminded the seniors that their dreams are valid, worthy and within their reach, adding that they had showcased “remarkable talents.”
“Embrace your dreams. They are the fuel that will propel you forward,” Wagner challenged the class.
Wagner introduced Nathan Fillenwarth as the class valedictorian and Logan Moore-Warstler as the class salutatorian.
Fillenwarth will attend the University of Notre Dame with plans to study biological sciences. He was named the recipient of the Lilly Scholarship. Moore-Warstler also will attend the University of Notre Dame with plans to pursue a major in mathematics and a minor in education.
In his address to the class, Fillenwarth noted that people ask him what he is going to do next.
“Next” is the key word, Fillenwarth noted, adding that life happens in short steps, one after another.
Life, he said, is doing something and figuring out what comes next.
Moore-Warstler thanked teachers, administrators, guidance counselors, custodians, secretaries and all staff members, and then went on to thank his own network of family and friends for all of their support along the way.
Amarra Nester offered the welcome.
“There’s no other group of people I’d rather share this special moment with,” she told her classmates.
Landon Snyder delivered farewell remarks, saying he hoped the classmates would maintain the bond they had built.
The high school’s combined bands performed processional and recessional music and the high school choir sang the national anthem.
Superintendent Steve Teders offered the declaration of graduation, followed by the class participating in the ceremonial turning of tassels.
