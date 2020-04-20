AUBURN — Ellen Bates of Auburn has donated a custom-made clock to Eckhart Public Library in memory of her sister, Auburn native Betty June McNabb.
“The clock belongs in a place where it can be appreciated,” said Nancy E. Bates of Connecticut, Ellen Bates’s daughter. Until recently, it hung in the sanctuary of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Auburn.
The library will display the clock in its Activity Room for its youngest patrons to enjoy, said library director Janelle Graber.
“I was really happy that it’s going to be placed so people can see it,” said
Ellen (McNabb) Bates, 95. She is the last living member of the McNabb family that commissioned the clock, Nancy Bates said in a message to Graber.
After Betty McNabb died in 1978 from breast cancer, her family donated the clock to be displayed in the church, where family members had long worshiped.
The family chose a local jeweler, Wendell Cooper, to create the unique clock. He designed it to blend with the church’s historic, stained-glass windows and traditional atmosphere.
The clock features tiles with Roman numerals, surrounded by a tapestry of tiles that correlate with the colors of the stained-glass windows in the church. Interspersed among the colored tiles are cosmetic jewels that blend with the colored tiles and also replicate the colors of the stained-glass windows. Each tile was placed by hand. The diameter of the clock face is 24 inches, in an octagonal frame.
Betty McNabb was born June 20, 1924, in Auburn and lived her entire life in a house on Van Buren Street that she shared with her parents, Earl and Mary McNabb. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1942 and was actively involved in sports, church and music. She played softball and was a drummer in the high school band.
In addition to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, she was a member of the former Greenhurst Country Club, where she was an avid golfer. She also enjoyed bowling. She worked as an administrative assistant at Hoham & Co.
Graber said said Ellen Bates previoulsy volunteered at Eckhart Public Library, helping to process hundreds of books and materials.
“We are thankful that Ellen has chosen to gift this special timepiece to the library,” Graber said.
