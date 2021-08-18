SYRACUSE — The Chautauqua-Wawasee and Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum are collaborating to offer the third annual series of three programs that explore the history of Native Americans in northeastern Indiana.
The programs will be presented over a three-day period, from Sept. 2-4.
All programs are offered free of charge and open to the public. Each program features presenters with expert knowledge, and provides an interactive environment for discussion and hands-on examination of artifacts.
The first program will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Syracuse Community Center. Dr. Jeff Pyle will discuss and display a portion of the reknowned Fred Bartol Collection of Prehistoric Indian Artifacts. This is considered to be one of the finest collections of mid-west pre-historic Indian relics.
The collection was compiled by Warsaw resident Fred Bartol, who began collecting at a young age and collected his entire life. Upon his death in 1972, the collection was packed up and put away until Dr. Jeff Pyle acquired it in 2019.
The second program will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, also at the Community Center. Notre Dame professors and researchers Dr. Mark Schurr and Dr. Madeleine McLeester will speak about what archaeologists know about northern Indiana from the very first humans to settle here over 10,000 years ago through the historic occupations of the Potawatomi and Miami, with a special focus on Kosciusko County.
Schurr and McLeester also will present some new results from their ongoing research, the Kankakee Protohistory Project, which investigates how past societies used the Kankakee Marsh environment as well as changes to the marsh itself through time. This will include everything from woolly mammoths to sprawling mound centers, and uncover Indiana’s unique and rich archaeological past.
The third program will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Ruddell Pavilion, with five individual programs offered during the three-hour session:
• Myaamia (Miami Native American) plant traditions, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., led by Dani Tippmann at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation Amphitheater.
• French influence in the area, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, led by Joe Zdziebko, who dresses as a 1750s French Marine. He will display and discuss his equipment, uniform, musket, furs, maps, etc. He will also talk about old sayings that are still used today.
• A hands-on flintknapping session will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon, led by Jeff Mesaros. Mesaros will demonstrate how Native American artifacts were made by hand, with an opportunity to make one.
• A kayak display will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon, led by Mike Smith. Smith will display and describe his hand-built, 17-foot sea kayak.
• An archaeological dig for children will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon, led by Jamie Clemons. Students will “dig” for artifacts and document their findings through drawings and notes.
More information may be found on the ChautauquaWawasee website and Facebook page or the Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum and their website: chautauquawawasee.org; facebook.com/ChautauquaWawasee and syracusemuseum.org.
Based in Syracuse, Chautauqua-Wawasee is a non-profit organization which provides life enriching programs for the northern Indiana region.
For questions or more information, call (574) 377-7543.
