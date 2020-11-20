Today
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Holiday bazaar and bake sale, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Noon to 5 p.m. — American Red Cross Bloodmobile at the YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
5-10 p.m. — Christmas Roll to view home lighting displays; pick up maps at Greenhurst Office Suites, 1710 N. Main St., Auburn, for freewill donations; sponsored by Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club.
Saturday
8-10 a.m. — Pancake and sausage breakfast, Garrett Presbyterian Church Heritage Hall, corner of Franklin and Keyser streets. Freewill donation. Proceeds will go to help raise the roof for a multipurpose building in Las Flores, Belize.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Holiday bazaar and bake sale, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
5-10 p.m. — Christmas Roll to view home lighting displays; pick up maps at Greenhurst Office Suites, 1710 N. Main St., Auburn, for freewill donations; sponsored by Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club.
Tuesday
1-5:30 p.m. — American Red Cross Bloodmobile at the American Legion post, 515 W. 5th Ave., Garrett. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Saturday, Dec. 5
5:30 p.m. — Tree lighting ceremony in Francis Thomson Memorial Park, West Van Vleek Street, Waterloo; visits with Santa Claus, cookies, hot chocolate and caroling.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
