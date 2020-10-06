Wednesday
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Thursday
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Job Fair at the YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn.
Saturday
Friends of the Eckhart Public Library book sale — Adult and children’s books, CDs, DVDs, audio books and collector books. Friends members 9-10 a.m.; open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Library Annex. 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
Noon — Our Lady of Fatima 15 Decade Rosary, DeKalb County Courthouse Square, north sidewalk. Masks are required. For information, call 925-9252.
Sunday
2 p.m. — Fort Wayne Youtheatre will present a stage adaptation of “Stuart Little” at The James Cultural Plaza, 107 N. Jackson St., Auburn. Admission is free. Audience members may bring their own chairs and blankets for seating. The show will be presented if weather permits. More details are online at FortWayneYoutheatre.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, Oct. 16
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Drive-Through Free Flu Vaccine Clinic and Food Drive at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds on South Union Street in Auburn. The vaccine available will be only for adults, 18 years of age and older. Freewill donations of dried foods, canned goods or cash will be collected for the Community Care Food Pantry at the Garrett United Methodist Church.
Saturday, Oct. 24
8-11 a.m. — All-you-can-eat breakfast, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Hangar A, EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse; scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk for freewill donations, with proceeds to fund aviation scholarships.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.