HAMILTON — In a brief meeting, the Hamilton Community Schools board Monday approved teacher appreciation grant awards of $625.50, less taxes, Superintendent Anthony Cassel reported.
The board also approved formality end-of-year items, including year-end payroll and claims and cash transfers.
The board accepted the resignation of cross country and track coach Garry May, who resigned due to the time commitment of being the athletic director, Cassel said.
