GARRETT — Four J.E. Ober Elementary School teachers were “promoted” to the next grade this year through a looping program in which teachers take the same students from one grade level to the next.
Last year, Mica Hirchak looped with kindergarten through first grade with great success, said Principal Kristi Surfus.
This year, four teachers participated in the program, including Kelly Flotow, Lindsey Werling, Holly Wright and Holly Smith.
Werling and Flotow sent messages to share with Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board members Monday about how they loved having the same students again this year. Flotow said after the first three days of school, beginning Aug. 14, she was able to move forward with students the following first full week instead of going over expectations and classroom management, because the students already knew them from the previous school year.
Wright shared how students reconnected about their summer vacations and renewed friendships right away. The end-of-year sadness was not an issue in the spring, because the students knew they would be back together in the fall.
Smith said when she met with students on the street during the summer, she was excited to know she would be having them in class again in the fall.
“There was not the usual nerves I get” when starting a new school year with all new students, Smith said, adding the same would be true for students on their first day of school.
“I see where they had been in first grade, so I know how hard to push them,” as opposed to a classroom of new students, she added.
One parent in the audience described his son, Noah as a “worrier,” but said knowing he would be with the same teacher and classmates made the new year less stressful.
Five elementary students shared their excitement about having the same classmates and teachers Monday.
Derrick Gentry said he was so happy to get back. “I knew who everybody was, like our own 26 (member) family,” with 25 classmates and one teacher, he said. “It was talkative,” he added, about the way students chatted frequently about their activities since they were last together.
Kolton Martinez said it’s fun with a new class, “but it’s like a family with you,” being with the same group from grade two to grade three.
Rylynn Winebrenner, Noah Chapman and Layla Ahdel, students who looped from first grade to second grade with Smith, also shared their thoughts, including looking forward to seeing their friends again and happiness to have the same teacher.
In other business, the school board learned a new, nine-week middle school elective yoga class has begun with instructor Jacqui Follett. Goals of the class are to relieve stress, calm students and to teach them to breathe correctly, with a brain and body connection. The classes are separated male and female, alternating each nine-week term.
Garrett High School Principal Matt Smith shared the school’s State Earn and Learn certification, presented by officials from the Indiana Workforce Development last week, making Garrett only the second school in the state to earn the designation.
Chad Sutton, director of the Career Development program, shared highlights from Friday’s program with the board.
Head Start Director Jonell Malcolm reported success from a recent block party in the Performing Arts Center parking lot, including the Ronald McDonald medical van offering required vaccinations, a dentist on site who performed exams, plus meals and other activities for students and staff in the program.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver reported U.S. Rep. Jim Banks will be visiting the school Friday morning to tour the Career Development classrooms and J.E. Ober classes. His visit begins at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to last 45 minutes, she said.
A collaboration with the Judy A. Morrill Foundation for preschool has surpassed the expected enrollment, she added. Classes begin Sept. 3.
Phase one of building upgrades have been completed, Weaver said, including new lighting and ceiling panels. Phase two will begin next summer.
High school science teacher Tony Thomas has reached out to area schools to go with Garrett students on a field trip to Arizona next summer. The additional students won’t limit the number who can attend. All grant-writing and fundraising will be done through Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools.
Personnel changes
The board accepted the resignations of Julie Gram as high school special education instructional assistant and Tsasha Hernandez as Head Start family support specialist.
The board approved hiring Alexandria Gottfried and Olivia Ice as high school special education instructional assistants; Rachel Tolson as a part-time cafeteria employee; Tina Skeens as a bus driver; Cynthia Kruecksberg, Ashley Packer, Danielle Kratzman, Brianna Kline and Clorissa Iddings as Head Start teacher aides; Katherine Love, Tiffany Lough and Linda Hale as Head Start family support specialists; Darla Gingery as a Head Start cook; and Lauren Damerall as a Head Start co-teacher.
Recommendations to hire Jason Richards as head high school baseball coach and Chrissy DePew as sixth-grade volleyball coach also were approved by the board.
Also Monday, the board gave approval to several recommendations:
• temporary loans for calendar year 2020:
• a resolution giving the superintendent authority to reduce the 2020 budget and also reduce Line 2 appropriations of the 2019 budget as required;
• resolution “1996 Account” teacher’s retirement fund;
• an agreement with Boyce Systems Maintenance;
• a lunch agreement with St. Joseph Catholic School;
• real estate property sale at 111 E. Third Ave. in Garrett;
• disposal of worthless personal property and sale or transfer of the school’s personal property including a 2004 Ford truck;
• a group health insurance plan with lower cost to employees;
• attending a National School Board conference in Chicago;
• attending an NCTM conference in Nashville, Tenn.;
• to amend NEOLA Policy to split teacher app grants evenly to all who qualify; and
• a resolution to waive the second reading of the revised NEOLA policy in order to meet a state deadline for resubmission.
The board also approved several grants awards and donations totaling nearly $22,000, including $7,500 for the Career Development program from the DeKalb County Community Foundation and the Homebuilders Association of Fort Wayne.
