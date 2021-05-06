Officers arrest 24
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 23 people from April 27 through May 5, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Joseph Sitts, 52, of Angola was arrested April 27 at 2:12 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jody Sizemore, 32, of Oil Springs, Kentucky, was arrested April 27 at 3:43 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to serve a sentence.
Frank Lopez, 41, of the 10100 block of East C.R. 1000N, Kendallville, was arrested April 28 at 3:05 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Jessica Michelbrink, 35, of the 800 block of Glenwood Place, Kendallville, was arrested April 28 at 3:29 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to report to jail.
Trenton Mack, 36, of the 400 block of North Canal Street, Butler, was arrested April 28 at 4:31 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jerrell Underwood, 24, of the 7500 block of Hope Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested April 28 at 5:14 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Craig Hartsock, 21, of the 6600 block of Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested April 28 at 5:14 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Shelby Riedel, 29, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested April 28 at 5:27 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and driving while not receiving a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicole Jarnagin, 38, of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was arrested April 28 at 11:01 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a charge of nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Jamie Newsome, 38, of the 3800 block of Euclid Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested April 29 at 1:33 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant from Whitley County for an unspecified charge.
Chainey Williams, 22, of the 300 block of Chester Avenue, Camden, Michigan, was arrested April 30 at 12:46 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony.
Quinten Bowers, 22, of the 300 block of West 18th Street, Auburn, was arrested April 30 at 1:31 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Nacoma Perkins, 35, of the 400 block of South Washington Street, Angola, was arrested May 22 at 12:30 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a charge of operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life, a Level 5 felony; habitual traffic violator after a lifetime suspension, a Level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
April Miller, 44, of the 1700 block of Sprott Street, Auburn, was arrested May 1 at 7:14 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant from Allen County for an unspecified charge.
Nichole Mills, 44, of the 1700 block of Sprott Street, Auburn, was arrested May 1 at 7:26 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant from Allen County for an unspecified charge.
Gage Wood, 27, of the 600 block of East Fort Wayne Street, Warsaw, was arrested May 3 at 1:11 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a charge of criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Glasser, 37, of the 500 block of West Green Street, Butler, was arrested May 3 at 12:28 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Steven Restemayer, 20, of the 5700 block of North C.R. 675E, Fremont, was arrested May 3 at 4:21 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a charge of carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ryan Parsley, 21, of the 100 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was arrested May 3 at 4:21 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department for a bond revocation hearing related to a charge of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony.
Saul Hernandez-Barrientos, 43, of the 500 block of C.R. 41, Waterloo, was arrested May 3 at 7:40 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Shawn Gibbs, 49, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested May 4 at 3:09 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from Noble County for an unspecified charge.
Michael Glasser, 37, of the 500 block of West Green Street, Butler, was arrested May 4 at 3:48 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Steven Pentico, 54, of the 8100 block of West C.R. 500S, Hudson, was arrested May 4 by the Ashley Police Department on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ibeth Medina Ortiz, 19, of the 3300 block of Academic Place, Fort Wayne, was arrested May 5 at 5:48 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath as a Class A and Class misdemeanor and consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
