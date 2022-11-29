Police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Nov. 25-27, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Derik Trotta, 29, listed as a homeless person from Southport according to jail records, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Nov. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging burglary, a Level 5 felony; and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Paul Brown, 51, of the 4600 block of Craftsbury Circle, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Nov. 25 by Garrett Police, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Salvador Soto, 23, of the 4900 block of Merlot Crossing, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. Nov. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Keirra Richards, 21, of the 1000 block of West 2nd Avenue, Garrett, was arrested at 4 a.m. Nov. 27 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Gayle Barden, 39, of the 2700 block of North U.S. 33, Kimmell, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
