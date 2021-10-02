AUBURN — After being canceled like just about everything else in northeast Indiana in 2020 the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair grand finale parade made its way through town Saturday morning.
DeKalb County residents began lining the parade route through downtown Auburn early. As the parade grew closer to its 10 a.m. start time residents filled in the open spots along the streets to witness the parade.
The annual parade was one of the last big events at this year’s 90th DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. The fair wrapped up a successful year on Saturday under another beautiful day.
This year’s parade included 92 units. Everything from fire trucks from throughout DeKalb County, to local businesses, politicians, 4-H youth entries and more.
Several of performance groups stopped briefly in front of the judges table on Jackson Street to perform for the judges and crowd.
Awards from this year’s parade were announced later in the day on Saturday and will be published, this week in The Star.
