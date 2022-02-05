Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall, 1312 W. Quincy St.
6 p.m. — Town of Waterloo, meeting to discuss downtown revitalization, Waterloo Historic Depot, 485 W. Van Vleek St.
6 p.m. — City of Auburn Utility Service Board, organizational meeting, council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St. (Canceled)
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Town Hall.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
6 p.m. – Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday
8 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
