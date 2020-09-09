AUBURN — Nick Wainscott wanted to build a better coin laundry.
He’s ready to open the 15th Street Laundry on Monday in his building at 1147 W. 15th St., just to the east of Touring Drive.
Wainscott took field trips to laundries in the area, scouting for the best features.
He saw a need to improve traffic flow and eliminate congestion, so he designed his laundry with wide aisles — enough room for two people to pass each other with laundry carts — and placed dryers close to washers of matching size.
He installed two televisions in the main laundry room with a subscription to the NFL Network.
He also created a children’s play area with a table for folding laundry and another television.
Wi-fi is available for people waiting on their laundry to be finished. “I hope a lot of people will appreciate that,” he said.
An ATM and two change machines will make sure people have coins for the machines.
Vending machines offer drinks, snacks and frozen items with prices “at or below most convenience stores,” he added.
An attendant will be on duty almost around the clock — sanitizing and maintaining equipment, dealing with any problems immediately and keeping restrooms clean.
A baby-changing station is “one more thing to set us apart,” Wainscott said.
The attendant also will operate a laundry drop-off service, known as Spin Laundry Service, which will make use of the machines. Pickup and delivery service may be added in the future.
The laundry’s new, state-of-the-art equipment features 32 washers and 32 dryers, with three sizes of dryers and five sizes of washers.
The largest machines are the 77-pound capacity washers and 83-pound capacity dryers. The massive dryers are 5 feet deep.
With those huge machines, “a family of four, two loads and you’re done for the week,” Wainscott said.
“I built it to expand easily,” he said, so if demand dictates, the space has room for six more dryers and seven more washers.
Butcher-block-style folding tables are 6 feet long and 29 inches wide, with shelving available.
The laundry is designed with a farmhouse-country decor using barn sconces and cedar, topped by exposed steel ductwork.
“I wanted to make it a little nicer, a little more pleasant” than the laundries he visited for his research, Wainscott said.
