AUBURN — A gift to his son, a state police trooper, started Greg Silver of Stroh on a mission.
Thursday morning, he could say: mission accomplished.
With the delivery of 89 rifle-proof vests for all police officers in DeKalb County, Silver and his legion of donors have provided 277 vests for every officer in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.
“I’m pleased. There’s so many generous people out there. It’s just unbelievable how they want to back these officers,” Silver said outside the DeKalb County Courthouse in Auburn.
A large contingent of uniformed officers from four departments met with many of the donors to receive the vests on the courthouse steps.
“This is great. The public outpouring of support for this project has been wonderful, and it adds a level of protection that we don’t currently have,” said Auburn Police Chief Martin D. McCoy.
“Right now, what we have is vests that we wear every day that will stop handgun rounds, but not rifle rounds,” McCoy said. In incidents where a rifle might be involved, he said, officers can “throw these on real quick, and it’s an added level of protection.”
The project began when Silver’s son, Indiana State Police Trooper John Silver of Kendallville, received a similar vest as a gift from a Fort Wayne physician.
Greg Silver though every officer should have equal protection with his son.
“Why have guys pull up to the situation and not have the same gear?” he asked himself.
Silver began his crusade 2 1/2 years ago with a goal to provide vests in Noble County.
“People were generous, and I thought, we’ll just try to do all of the four-county area,” Silver said. “Two-and-a-half years later, we’ve got 277 vests out.”
In all, Silver gathered donations totaling $80,330 to buy the vests at $290 each.
At Thursday morning’s gathering, Silver distributed 28 vests to Auburn Police, 17 to Butler officers, 14 to Garrett, and five for Waterloo. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department received 25, adding to five it received earlier.
“We’re extremely grateful for the generosity of the community,” said DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II. “It’s the best community ever. They care about their officers, and they even more so care about the families of the officers to make sure they get home safe.”
“It’s fantastic, absolutely fantastic, that everybody got together, Mr. Silver got the donations — really appreciate it,” said Garrett Police Chief Roland McPherson.
“I’m overwhelmed by the work that went into getting all the donations so that each one of our officers could have one of these vests,” said Butler Police Chief Jim Nichols.
“Nothing is more precious to us than the lives of our officers, and the No. 1 job for them at the end of the day is making sure that they make it home alive,” Nichols added. “As the chief of police for Butler and on behalf of our citizens and all of our officers, we want to say thank you for all the hard work and everything that went into this project.”
Silver said credit should go to the donors. Many businesses and employees from two local factories raised funds for vests. Lakewood Park Christian School of Auburn conducted a fundraiser with its students and staff, and individual citizens donated generously.
“This goes farther than a handshake,” Silver said about the donations. “This may save a life. People should be proud of helping like this.”
Now that he has completed his four-county goal, Silver said the vest project does not have to end.
“I’m not saying I’m done,” he said. “To go farther out, I would like somebody in another county to want to be a part of it, and I can help them.”
Silver said DeKalb County donors gave toward vests for specific police departments, with some donating for more than one department. His list of vest donors:
• to the Auburn Police Department — Shepherd’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Eaton Corp. employees, Auburn Gear employees, Kentucky Fried Chicken of Auburn, Lakewood Park Christian School students and staff, The James Foundation, Jack Frank, Lynn and Carolyn Meyer, Virginia Post, Vincent and Barbara Pietracatella, Randy and Denise Carper, two anonymous concerned citizens;
• to the Garrett Police Department — Shepherd’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Safari Club Northeast Indiana Chapter, The James Foundation, Jack Frank;
• to the Waterloo Marshal’s Department — Paul and Linda Longville, Jack Frank;
• to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department — JICI Construction and Thunder Lakes of Angola, Shepherd’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, The James Foundation, Klink Trucking Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp. of Ashley, Jack Frank, Judy Richter, Shawn Hageman, Ron and Lori Grate, Vincent and Barbara Pietracatella, Clark and Susan Bergdall, Tom and Jackie Yard, Mitch and Susan Kruse; and
• to the Butler Police Department — Ivy Lane Apartments, Shepherd’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, The James Foundation, Jack Frank.
