New entrance approved for MetalX

AUBURN – A development plan for a west-side industry to relocate its truck entrance received the Auburn Plan Commission’s blessing Tuesday.
MetalX, located at 1101 Oren Drive, west of South Grandstaff Drive, was seeking to move its truck entrance further west on Oren Drive to avoid having trucks parked along the roadway.
The development plan — tabled at the Plan Commission’s Jan. 10 meeting – is designed to accommodate off-street parking for multiple trucks.
City Planner James Cadoret said the Auburn Building Planning and Development Department recommended approving the plan with conditions, including the installation of erosion control measures and installation of a berm with vegetation along Oren Drive.
Trucks currently access a drive at the immediate west edge of the building. Trucks waiting to enter the site often must stage along Oren Drive, the BPD report stated.
“They’re proposing a new truck entrance at the end of Oren Drive,” Cadoret said. “There would be a queuing area for trucks that would need to be weighed coming it. It would also be the exit for the trucks that are weighed when they exit the property.
“This would be the primary location for all trucks entering or leaving the site,” he added.
The property is zoned heavy industrial, and metals recycling is a permitted use in that zoning, Cadoret noted. A new access onto a public street triggered the request.
Petitioner Ron Ehinger said MetalX handles non-ferrous scrap, largely aluminum and copper in the form of wire or production scrap.
The wire is chopped into tiny pieces. Aluminum production scrap comes from factories that stamp or make things. It is chopped into smaller pieces.
“We have trucks coming into the facility often, and as you would expect, everyone comes at the same time sometimes,” Ehinger stated.
“We’ve had situations where trucks have been lined up on Oren Drive. We’ve had complaints from some of the neighbors, so we’re trying to address that situation and bring it all onto our property.”
Nearby residents Paris Hasty and Bev Hasty expressed concern over noise and debris on neighboring streets.
Paris Hasty asked if the new access point would mean more truck traffic. “If this means more truck traffic, that means more noise,” he said. “I sit on my deck in the summer time quite a bit, and besides trains going by once in awhile, that’s all the noise I hear. Now, that’s all I hear, MetalX moving their metal.”
Nick Heiny, general counsel for Metal Technologies, just north of MetalX, said the noise and intensity of the scrap processing is an issue.
“Hopefully, this does address some of the problems,” Heiny said. “With regards to the plan itself, the storing and locating trucks off Oren Drive and into the bays would address, from a Metal Technologies viewpoint.
“That does create exit issues for our people when we’re leaving, for the Aludyne folks (at 1200 Power Drive) when they have shift changes, it’s just difficult to see around a number of 80-foot trucks kind of blocking the road.”
Heiny asked if there was a way to address some of the debris piles on Oren Drive and Grandstaff Drive as trucks enter and exit the facility. Material that falls out of trucks has deflated tires of employee vehicles at both Metal Technologies and Aludyne.
Bev Hasty said MetalX purchased the former Butler & Butler property and is storing dumpsters and trailers on the property, leaving debris and mud on Caboose Drive, where they reside.
“That’s the only road we have to get to our house,” she said. “I’m concerned with automobile damage and flat tires.
“They’re leaving byproduct, their small wires and small pieces of metal on the road. I don’t want to get flat tires all the time.”
Ehinger returned to the podium to address some of the concerns.
“I don’t think we’re talking about bringing more trucks in just because of this. We’re trying to handle the trucks that we have,” he stated.
A long-term plan, he said, is to hopefully move part of the operations to another location, with the Oren Drive facility handling only wire.
MetalX is leasing and is in the process of purchasing the former Butler & Butler property, he noted. “Our plan is to make it a clean site.”
“We’re here to be good neighbors,” Ehinger said.
City Attorney Erik Weber said the request represents an improvement. There are issues outside of the scope of the new truck entrance.
“My true hope is some of this processing of aluminum is transferred somewhere else, it’s not going to be as loud,” he said.
“I’m hopeful the folks here will get some relief. We’ll keep working on it. We’re not going to just ignore it. We’re going to keep working on it.”
Plan Commission member Jim Finchum said it will be interesting to see if the new truck entrance will alleviate some of the debris being dropped on MetalX property instead of Oren Drive.
“I think they’re trying to be good neighbors,” Plan Commission member Jim Turcovsky said. “I think it’s also important the things that came up today, to be sensitive to some of the issues.”
The Plan Commission selected Christopher Lamm to act as an alternate member to the Board of Zoning Appeals should BZA member Tom Smith be unable to attend. Heather Stanley was appointed by Mayor Mike Ley to be as an alternate should Don Myers be unable to attend a BZA meeting.
Secondary plat approval for BTS Retail LLC for East Side Plaza, a 1.768-acre property on the north side of S.R. 8 and development plan approval for a 10,640-square-foot Dollar General Store to be located in East Side Plaza, remain tabled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.