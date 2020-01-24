Today
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Giving Back, making pads for cancer patients, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Scrabble Club, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cribbage, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Saturday
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 8-11 a.m., DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn, Hanger A; fly in or drive in for breakfast at the EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse. Breakfast fare will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. Freewill donations will be used to fund aviation scholarships.
Sunday
Open house and celebration of Catholic schools, St. Joseph School, 301 Houston St., Garrett, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring campus tours, free make-and-take math games, pancake breakfast and information on financial aid.
Monday
Bingo, 9 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Farm Wagon, 9:15 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cards, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Grandparents and Caregivers support group, 6:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Mah Jongg, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Free community meal, 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship, Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Jan. 31
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
DeKalb Community Corrections Center open house, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with guided tours every 30 minutes on the hour and half-hour and the final tour beginning at 2:30 p.m. The center is at 1000 Potter Drive, north of S.R. 8 at the west edge of Auburn.
Scrabble Club, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cribbage, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Northeastern Indiana Amateur Radio Association, regular monthly meeting, 8 a.m. at Richards Restaurant, North Grandstaff Drive, Auburn. Anyone with an interest in the hobby of amateur “Ham” radio is welcome to attend.
Monday, Feb. 3
Bingo, 9 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Farm Wagon, 9:15 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center., 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Cards, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
DeKalb County Relay for Life kick-off, 6:30 p.m., Dayspring Community Church, 2305 N. Indiana Ave. Auburn.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Mah Jongg, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Feb. 7
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
American Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., YMCA, 533 North St., Auburn. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Scrabble Club, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cribbage, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Monday, Feb. 10
Bingo, 9 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Farm Wagon, 9:15 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cards, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Mah Jongg, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Feb. 14
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Scrabble Club, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cribbage, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Beef and noodle dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, freewill offering.
Monday, Feb. 17
Bingo, 9 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Farm Wagon, 9:15 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cards, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Mah Jongg, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Low Vision Support Group, 1:15 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 2 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Feb. 21
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Scrabble Club, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cribbage, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, Feb. 24
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Friday, Feb. 28
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, March 8
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Monday, March 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Friday, March 13
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Saturday, March 21
Beef and noodle dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, freewill offering.
Monday, March 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Friday, March 27
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, April 10
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, April 12
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Monday, April 13
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Saturday, April 18
Beef and noodle dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, freewill offering.
Friday, April 24
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Monday, Aprll 27
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Friday, May 8
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna
Monday, May 11
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, June 8
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, June 22
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, July 13
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, July 27
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Aug. 10
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Aug. 24
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Sept. 14
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Sept. 28
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Oct. 12
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Oct. 26
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Nov. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Nov. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Dec. 28
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
