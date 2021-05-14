AUBURN — Landscaping at Eckhart Public Library took a major step forward Friday with installation of nearly 2,000 perennial, native plants.
The library’s grounds will feature the “new perennial” movement, “where the emphasis in the landscape is on the plants, more so than on mulched beds that feature a few plants,” said Sean Nolan, whose Sanctuary Native Landscapes of Fort Wayne is updating the library’s look.
Varieties will include sun-loving prairie plants, with shade-loving woodland plants under tree canopies.
The east side of the grounds, in front of the library’s 110-year-old facade, “is going to have very much a botanical-garden-type feel to it, where we’re inviting people into the landscape to experience these different plants,” Nolan said.
Many of the plants that are being installed are not widely available in nurseries.
“What we’re trying to do, in part, is to educate people on the importance of these plants — what they mean to our environment and to our native wildlife, in hopes that we can push demand in that direction, so they can become more readily available in our home landscapes,” Nolan said.
“That’s where we make real, positive change for our environment and our native wildlife,” he added.
“We’re trying to feature plants that have nice contrast in terms of texture, or color,” Nolan said. “Our goal is to knit them together in such a way that it is really attractive and interesting and dynamic, so there’s all kinds of things that are happening and changing throughout the seasons that give it varying interest throughout the year.”
The plant choices are designed to attract pollinators to make the landscape come alive, he added.
Among the plants will be four or five types of sedges.
“They’re vital in these kinds of landscapes. They aren’t the showiest of plants, but they are workhorses in their ability to help suppress weeds,” Nolan said about sedges. “We want these landscapes to, over time as they mature, require less maintenance.”
It will take a full year to appreciate everything being planted this week.
“We’re going to feature more of our spring ephemerals, our native spring plants that you just don’t see in a lot of places. It’ll be fun next year,” Nolan said.
Spring highlights will come from plants such as shooting star wildflowers.
“We’re going to see spring color in our native plants that isn’t readily found in traditional landscapes yet,” Nolan said. “It’ll be interesting to see how people react to that.”
