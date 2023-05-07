WATERLOO — Indiana State Police is investigating a single-vehicle, fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning on Interstate 69 near the 335 mile marker in DeKalb County.
The victim has not been identified.
The 335 mile marker is just south of the Waterloo exit at U.S. 6.
At approximately 1:15 a.m., troopers from the Fort Wayne Post, along with officers from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Auburn and Ashley police department responded to a reported crash near the 335 mile marker involving a vehicle fire.
According to an ISP news release, Trooper Blake Kugler was first on scene and confirmed the fire. Kugler grabbed his fire extinguisher and attempted to extinguish enough to make entry into the passenger compartment, but he was unable to subdue the flames and heavy smoke. The Waterloo Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the fire.
The sole occupant of the 2014 Chevrolet Malibu was an adult female, found in the driver seat. She was pronounced dead on scene by the DeKalb County Coroner.
Due to the extent of fire damage, there was no means of positively identifying the deceased driver at the scene. The coroner took possession of the body. The coroner's office will work to make positive identification and toxicology.
Kugler assumed the official crash investigation according to a news release. His preliminary investigation revealed evidence of a front right tire failure on the Malibu, which began at the 333.5 mile marker, nearly two miles south of the crash scene.
State police said there was no other evidence to suggest that the vehicle came into contact with any other vehicle or object prior to going off the road and catching fire at the 335 mile marker.
This remains an ongoing investigation, state police said.
State police were assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Ashley and Auburn police departments, Waterloo Fire Department, Parkview EMS and the DeKalb County Coroner's Office.
