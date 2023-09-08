Local police officers make six arrests
AUBURN — Local police made six arrests Sept. 6-7, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Melissa Kester, 39, of the 800 block of Poplar Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Sept. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor).
Dennis Rickman, 66, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Sept. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
Kyle Padfield, 38, of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging violation of bail (battery, a Level 5 felony); resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, all Class B misdemeanors.
Joshua Merrill, 37, of the 100 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Sept. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jesstin Steury, 38, of the 11700 block of Leo Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Sept. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Mang Hau, 47, of the 3300 block of Inwood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:44 a.m. Sept. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
