AUBURN — After recording under 100 new COVID-19 cases for two weeks in a row, this week’s case count shot back up.
The DeKalb County Health Department reported a 48-case jump on Friday with 139 cases reported for the week.
This brings the total positive cases in DeKalb County to 6,526 and the total number of deaths in COVID-positive patients to 86.
The age ranges are as follows: 0-10 years, 13; 11-20 years, 13; 21-30 years, 32; 31-40 years, 27; 41-50 years, 19; 51-60 years, 15; 61-70 years, 12; 71-80 years, 4; 81-90 years, 3 and 91-100 years, 1.
The health department reminds residents that masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
Health officials also ask residents to avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done; keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up; lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork and continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
