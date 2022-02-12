Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, Auburn.
2 p.m. — Auburn Police Pension Board, annual meeting, council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. —DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, Auburn.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6:30 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Tuesday
8 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, Mayor’s Office, 210 E. 9th St., closed executive session to interview prospective applicants for promotions.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
4-6 p.m. — The Auburn Common Council, Board of Public Works and Safety and city department heads will assemble for a presentation of the final wage study report prepared by Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors. The presentation will be conducted in the council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St., and is for informational purposes only; no official meeting or vote will take place.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, C.R. 427, Waterloo. The public is invited to attend the meeting virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207. A closed executive session to discuss personnel and safety will take place after the regular meeting.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Wednesday
1:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, Auburn.
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68, Spencerville.
7 p.m. —DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, Auburn.
10 a.m. — Cedar Creek Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, Auburn.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.